The New Women's Movement: What's Next After The Women's March in D.C.?

Where do the recent Women’s Marches fit in with the overall arch of the women’s movement through time – and how do today’s women keep the momentum going? Mike Collins finds out, when he talks to women who were at the marches in D.C. and in Charlotte.

Hundreds of thousands of women turned out for the massive Women’s March in Washington, D.C. They were joined by sisters in other cities including our own.

Those who marched sought to bring awareness to women as a group and to a wide range of concerns within that group, from women in the workplace, to reproductive rights to sexual violence.

After all that attention and participation all over the country, some were left asking, has a new women’s movement begun? How do concerned women maintain momentum and is this a continuation of the women’s movement or a new movement all its own?

Mike Collins takes a look at some of those concerns and at where this demonstration of female power fits in with women’s movements through history when Charlotte Talks.

Guests:

Kelly Finley, Senior Lecturer in the Women’s & Gender Studies Program at UNC Charlotte.

Kathy Spillar, Executive Director of the Feminist Majority Foundation and Executive Director of Ms. Magazine.

Jan Anderson, retired Civil Engineer from Charlortte who attended the Women’s March in DC.

Gail Chauncey, Charlottean who attended the Women’s March in DC.