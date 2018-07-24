New Podcast Delves Into 1971 Durham Murder Mystery

The new investigative podcast “The Long Dance” is bringing fresh attention to a 47-year-old cold case in Durham. In February 1971, 20-year-old Patricia Mann and her 19-year-old boyfriend Jesse McBane left a Valentine’s Day dance. Their bodies were found two weeks later tied to a tree in a wooded area near Durham. It appeared they were strangled.

Eryk Pruitt spent the past two years trying to solve the murder mystery with the help of Tim Horne, an investigator with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Pruitt is one of the hosts of the “The Long Dance." He joined WFAE's Marshall Terry to discuss the case.

