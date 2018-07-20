New Music Friday For July 20: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Ann Powers, and Stephen Thompson to talk about July 20th's notable releases. Highlights include sultry R&B from The Internet, seething rock from songwriter Meg Myers, the "Joy" of Ty Segall & White Fence, a new album from the bluegrass group Punch Brothers and more.
Featured on this Episode
- The Internet: Hive Mind
Featured Song: "Come Together"
- Lori McKenna: The Tree
Featured Song: "A Mother Never Rests"
- Punch Brothers: All Ashore
Featured Song: "Jumbo"
- Ty Segall & White Fence: Joy
Featured Song: "Do Your Hair"
- Meg Myers: Take Me To The Disco
Featured Song: "Tear Me To Pieces"
- Buddy: Harlan & Alondra
Featured Song: "Real Life S***"
Other notable releases for July 20: Ovlov: Tru, Nathan Salsburg: Third, Balún: Prisma Tropical, Bugge Wesseltoft & Prins Thomas: Bugge Wesseltoft & Prins Thomas, Struckout: Struckout
