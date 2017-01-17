NC Reps. Alma Adams And G.K. Butterfield To Boycott Inauguration; Nina Simone's Birthplace For Sale

Two of North Carolina's Democratic representatives in Congress are joining more than 40 House Democrats who plan to boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this week. Reps. Alma Adams and G.K. Butterfield say they will not attend Trump's swearing-in Friday at the U.S. Capitol.

The number of lawmakers who initially said they would skip the event has grown after Trump lashed out at Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., on Saturday for challenging his legitimacy to be the next president.

Butterfield says on Twitter he won't attend because of Trump's "brand of division and insult." He also says he hopes Trump's behavior will change.

Adams says in a news release that she won't "pretend to celebrate the inauguration of someone who has spoken so horribly about women, minorities, and the disabled."

Charlotte City Council Set To Name Replacement To John Autry

At its Tuesday night meeting, Charlotte City Council is expected to name a successor to former District 5 City Council Member John Autry, who was elected to the state House of Representatives in November. The council will chose from a pool of six candidates who applied for the position. They are:

Dimple Ajmera

Chris Chambers-Woodruff

Johnell Holman

Marjorie Molina

Matthew Newton

Queen Thompson

All are Democrats, as mandated. In December, the Charlotte Observer reported on council members saying they'd prefer whoever is chosen to abstain from seeking office as an incumbent in the next election.

Nina Simone's NC Birthplace Put Up For Sale

In the small town of Tryon, N.C., about 20 miles east of Flat Rock, a small wooden cottage that was the birthplace of singer, pianist, and civil rights activist Nina Simone has been put up for sale.

The Asheville-Citizen Times reports the current owner of the Depression-era home has performed repairs on the foundation and restorations on its interior in hopes of it being used as a museum. The asking price is $95,000 in cash.

The artist was born Eunice Waymon in 1933. She lived with her family in the small wooden cottage until graduating high school, when the Tryon community raised money for her to attend Juilliard School in New York City. Simone died in 2003 at the age of 70.

A local real estate agent told the newspaper that some have discussed moving the house, but others say the neighborhood is essential to understanding how hard Simone worked to become the legendary singer and activist she's remembered as.

State-Required Testing In Science, Social Studies Could Drop In SC

South Carolina students would take fewer end-of-year tests in science and social studies under recommendations adopted by the state's Education Oversight Committee.

The governing board of the agency that oversees students testing voted 8-5 Tuesday to reduce state-mandated testing in the subjects. If the Legislature approves, standardized testing would alternate between the subjects in fourth through eighth grades.

Supporters say the plan cuts back on testing overload that takes students away from learning.

Opponents fear learning in the subjects will suffer in the years when end-of-year tests don't factor into schools' performance grades on state report cards.

State testing in English and math would continue annually from third through eighth grades.

The change is among the agency's recommendations for a new, single education accountability system.