Ok, so we're going to get a bit gross. A researcher with N.C. Central and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences is studying personal hygiene and its effects on the microbes on our skin. To do it, Julie Horvath is taking samples from people's arm pits and from in their ears - not the most appealing things to be studying. Nevertheless, we got curious about it and reached out to Horvath to find out more.