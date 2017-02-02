NC Democrats File Another HB2 Repeal Bill; 2nd Openly-Gay Lawmaker Appointed To Gen. Assembly

By & 44 seconds ago

Democratic lawmakers in the North Carolina Senate have again offered legislation to repeal House Bill 2, which limits LGBT rights and directs which public bathrooms transgender people can use, among other things.

Four Senate Democrats sponsored repeal legislation filed Wednesday, but it's unlikely to get a hearing in the Republican-controlled chamber. GOP Senate leader Phil Berger has said he doesn't believe the votes are in his chamber for an outright repeal and says compromise would be required.

A sponsor of Wednesday's bill -- Senator Jeff Jackson of Charlotte -- disagrees, saying he believes a majority of House and Senate members would support repeal if there was a floor vote.

A deal between legislation leaders and incoming Gov. Roy Cooper just before Christmas to pass a repeal bill fell apart when Democrats objected to a four month moratorium that would temporarily bann local governments from enacting nondiscrimination ordinances addressing sexual orientation or gender identity.

Wilmington Attorney Becomes 2nd Openly Gay Lawmaker In NC House

A Wilmington lawyer is the choice of local Democrats to replace state Rep. Susi Hamilton after she joined Gov. Roy Cooper's Cabinet.

Local media outlets reported a panel of Democratic activists representing New Hanover and Brunswick counties picked Deb Butler on Wednesday night from among 10 candidates interested in serving the rest of Hamilton's House term through 2018. State law requires Cooper to appoint Butler to the 18th House District seat.

Butler would be the second openly-gay member of the General Assembly. She received the backing of the gay rights group Equality North Carolina. Butler ran for the state Senate in 2012 but lost to the Republican incumbent in a race in which abortion was a central issue.

Hamilton, meanwhile, is now secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Cooper Not Yet Committed To Cabinet Confirmation Appearances

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper isn't committing yet to having his Cabinet secretaries come before state Senate committees as part of their formal confirmation process that he's already challenging in court.

Senate Republican leaders laid out this week how they will scrutinize department heads chosen by the new Democratic governor, with the first in a committee meeting next week.

Cooper told reporters Wednesday he wants to talk with senators and "see if we can arrange something." He says he wants to avoid being confrontational and prefers senators wait on acting until his lawsuit is ruled upon.

A key Senate Republican leader downplayed any conflict Tuesday but says the Senate is only using the powers the state Constitution already has given the chamber to "advise and consent" on the governor's appointees.

Early Spring Is Coming To Charlotte, Says Groundhog

Spring is coming early to the Charlotte region. That's according to Queen Charlotte, the groundhog, who tweeted her prediction from her royal burrow at the Charlotte Nature Museum on Thursday.

Her Majesty declined to hold a public ceremony with a live audience and television cameras as in past years; a spokesman told the Charlotte Observer she is prone to shyness and can exhibit stress when faced with crowds and bright lights. Instead, the groundhog forewent her public appearance this year in favor of a digital declaration.

The royal rodent refused to exit her burrow at last year's ceremony, where the gathered crowd of spectators presumably did not mix well with her anxiety. Her handlers later issued a royal decree on her behalf.

Tags: 
Deb Butler
Susi Hamilton
Roy Cooper
Queen Charlotte
Ground Hog Day
House Bill 2

Related Content

U.S. Justice Department, N.C. Governor Ask Judge To Dismiss Order On Medicaid Expansion

By Jan 17, 2017
Scott*/Flickr

The U.S. Justice Department argues the fight over Governor Roy Cooper's proposed Medicaid expansion does not belong in federal court. Its attorneys and Cooper's are asking a federal judge to lift her temporary restraining order on the expansion plans.

Hands On Charlotte To Merge With United Way; Cooper Says HB 2 Repeal Still Possible

By & Jan 16, 2017

Volunteer organization Hands On Charlotte plans to merge with the United Way of Central Carolinas in a deal agreed upon last week. Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper was in Charlotte Monday morning for the YMCA’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast, where he said he still holds out hope that lawmakers will repeal the state’s controversial House Bill 2.  

Council Members Deny Plans To Re-Instate Nondiscrimination Ordinance: "Not Where We Are Right Now"

By Jan 12, 2017

Two members of Charlotte City Council are rebuking a report published this week that suggested members had plans to symbolically re-instate the city's nondiscrimination ordinance.

Per Democrat Julie Eiselt: "That's not a thing we're doing right now."

Per Republican Ed Driggs: "It's not where we are right now."

No Repeal of House Bill 2

By & Gary D. Robertson & Emery Dalesio/Associated Press Dec 21, 2016
NC Legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. — A deal to undo House Bill 2 fell apart Wednesday night when legislators couldn't agree on a plan to the repeal the measure, a sign of the bitter political divide within the state.