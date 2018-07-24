NC Central's Law School Will Keep Accreditation

North Carolina Central University’s law school will keep its American Bar Association accreditation following scrutiny earlier this year over its admission practices and low bar passage rate.

The university says the ABA’s accreditation committee last month found that the school had taken the necessary steps to come into compliance with ABA standards. Those steps include raising admissions requirements and reducing the incoming first-year class by one third to ensure that those admitted are qualified.

NC Central is now looking for a new dean of the law school after Phyliss Craig-Taylor stepped down in May after six years. Alumnus and former judge Elaine O’Neal is serving as the school’s interim dean.