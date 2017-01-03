Mid-Day Fog Blankets Region, Delaying Flights Out Of Charlotte; SC Gas Is Cheapest In The Nation

Heavy fog was responsible for numerous flight delays out of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration issued the order to begin delaying flights around 11 a.m. citing fog and low visibility. Around that time, the National Weather Service said visibility at the airport was .25 miles.

Delays for departing flights ranged from about 20 minutes to more than two hours. Arrivals, meanwhile, experienced minor airborne delays of around 15 minutes or less, according to the FAA.

Gas Prices In The Carolinas Rise, But SC Still Has Country's Cheapest

North and South Carolina saw gas prices jump by about 14 cents from December to January, but South Carolina maintained its spot as the least expensive market in the country.

According to a AAA report published Monday, the average cost of a gallon of unleaded gas in South Carolina is $2.10, two cents cheaper than its closest competitor, Arizona.

In North Carolina, the average price, as of Tuesday afternoon, is $2.23.

First A Stabbing, Then Shooting In Northeast Charlotte Overnight

A violent night in northeast Charlotte left a woman dead with apparent stab wounds and a teenager suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot. The two incidents happened less than four miles apart from each other.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the shooting happened outside a house in the Shannon Park neighborhood. Police received a call for service at 10:18 p.m. and arrived to find a 14 year old with a gunshot wound. Officers say the teenager was shot while in a vehicle.

WSOC TV reports the teenager is the son of a Kannapolis police officer, and that he was shot in the head while sitting the car's backseat with family. The teen was transported to Carolinas Medical Center soon after police arrived.

Later in the night, at 1:45 a.m., police received another call for service at a location less than four miles north of the shooting. Police say upon arriving, they found a woman dead from apparent stab wounds. Police say they are speaking with several witnesses, and believe the parties involved are known to each other.

Detectives are continuing to search for witnesses to the earlier shooting.

No One Hurt After School Bus Overturns In Belmont

Officials say no one was hurt when a school bus overturned west of Charlotte Tuesday morning. The wreck happened around 6:45 a.m. near Belmont. Gaston County school officials say a driver and four students were on the elementary school bus. Officials are still trying to determine why the bus overturned.