Michael Bloomberg At Rice University Commencement: 'Honesty Matters'

With Jane Clayson
In his commencement speech at Rice Univerisity on Saturday, Michael Bloomberg told Rice graduates they have a special obligation to carry their own honor code forward into their communities — and into the voting booths.
The greatest threat to American democracy, he said, is “our own willingness to tolerate dishonesty in service of party and in pursuit of power.”
You can find a full transcript of Bloomberg’s speech here.
