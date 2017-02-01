Mayor Roberts: City Money Won't Be Used For Soccer Stadium Under Current Plan

Charlotte mayor Jennifer Roberts has all but ended any possibility of the city taking another look at contributing city funds to pay for a major league soccer stadium, under the plan as it exists now. During an interview with the Charlotte Business Journal last night, Roberts said that isn’t going to happen under “this structure and deal,” which calls for the city to kick in about $44 million toward building the stadium. The city last week cancelled a hearing and vote on the plan. Earlier this week, Mayor Roberts said city funding for the project was still possible, but only if certain questions about the plan were answered first. An investment group led by Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith submitted a proposal to Major League Soccer yesterday for an expansion team. Yesterday was the deadline to do so.