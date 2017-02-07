Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles Looks To Drop 'Pro Tem' From Title

Today, at Little Rock AME Church in uptown, Vi Lyles announced that she is running for Charlotte’s mayor. Elections for that post and city council seats take place later this year.

Lyles is currently serving her second term as city councilwoman at-large, meaning she represents the city as a whole and not a specific district. And she was elected by her fellow council members as mayor pro tem after the 2015 election. It’s a post that has her fill in as mayor when Jennifer Roberts is unavailable.

“I am running for mayor to reopen doors that have been closed, and to strengthen relationships with our citizens, the business community, Raleigh, the county, and the school board,” Lyles said in her announcement.

She is the first Democrat to challenge Mayor Jennifer Roberts who is expected to run again. Another Democrat, Joel Ford, has set up an exploratory committee and has begun preliminary fundraising. No republican has yet entered the race.

Lyles did not say why she is looking to unseat another Democratic mayor.