Mayor Jennifer Roberts / Refugee Resettlement In Charlotte

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses the State of the City, the on-going HB2 confrontation, Major League Soccer and more. Then, the impact of the President’s travel ban on Charlotte's refugee community.

President Trump's executive order temporarily banned travel to the U.S. by people from seven Muslim-majority countries and stopped refugee resettlement here. The executive order immediately faced legal challenges and last week a federal judge temporarily blocked part of that order. Attorneys General from across the country, including in North Carolina, have opposed the ban.

Now the Department of Justice is defending it. While the issue is being fought in the courts, we'll step back from the politics to take a closer look at Charlotte's refugee community and find out how refugee resettlement agencies have handled the President's order. Who makes up our refugee community? Where did they come from? How do they get acclimated to their new home? That's in the second half of the show.

First, we'll talk with Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts. In her state of the city address on Monday, Mayor Roberts loosely referred to the ban, indicating the city will oppose moves that run counter to its values, saying Charlotte "welcomes people from across the country and around the world."

We'll ask her about that and whether the city would consider future proposals to fund a Major League Soccer stadium. Roberts and the city council opposed funding a stadium under a deal that asked for $43.75 million each in city and county funds. She continues to push for LGBT protections in the ongoing battle between Charlotte and the Republican-controlled legislature in Raleigh over HB2. Mike Collins talks with Mayor Jennifer Roberts about all of that and more.

Part One:

Jennifer Roberts - Mayor of Charlotte

Part Two:

Marsha Hirsch - Executive Director, Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency in Charlotte

Thakur Mishra - Case manager with Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency. He came to America as a refugee from Bhutan in 2009. He is now a US citizen and lives in Charlotte.