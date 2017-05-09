Marijuana Support Hits All-Time High, Public And Politicians Still Out of Sync

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Popular support for the medical use of marijuana has never been higher, but the Trump administration may have a contrary opinion. Could the patchwork of state laws governing cannabis be replaced by a federal law? A conversation about that.

Support for legalizing marijuana is at an all-time high in the U.S. A patchwork of laws govern medical and recreational marijuana use in various states, but it remains illegal under federal law.

It's unclear whether the Trump administration will move to enforce those laws. Legislators in both North and South Carolina have introduced legislation to permit the use of cannabis for medical purposes, but so far, those proposals have stalled.

Mike Collins and his guests discuss changing views towards legalization and what marijuana policy might look like under the Trump administration.

Guests

John Hudak - Deputy Director of the Center for Effective Public Management and a senior fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution. He is the author of Marijuana: A Short History.

Rep. Eric Bedingfield - Republican South Carolina State House Representative (Greenville County). He changed his views on legalizing medical marijuana, he now supports it because of his son's struggle with opioid addiction. He has co-sponsored medical cannabis legislation in S.C.

