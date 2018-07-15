Man Shot, Killed In Southwest Charlotte Overnight

One person was shot and killed overnight in southwest Charlotte and police have charged a 17-year-old with murder.

Officers responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon at 1:06 a.m. in the 1500 block of Clanton Road near the Arbor Glen Outreach Center. Police found Jamie Bright, 18, with a gunshot wound when they arrived. Medic declared Bright dead at the scene.

Jermarion David Pernell Worthy, 17, has been charged with Bright's murder. He has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Police believe the victim and suspect are known to each other and were in the home together. Worthy remained on the scene after police arrived. He was taken to CMPD headquarters where he was interviewed by homicide detectives.

This is an ongoing investigation.