Man Found Shot To Death In North Charlotte; SC Voters To Pick Pope Or Norman In Runoff

Keith Lawrence Ross, 30, was found fatally shot in a home in north Charlotte in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the home on the 2900 block of Botany Street at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving, officers found Ross inside with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

"That's 31 murders so far this year, 31 too many," said CMPD spokesman Rub Tufano at a Tuesday morning press briefing, "We continue to ask the public for any information concerning this case to call our crime stoppers' number at 704-334-1600."

Tufano reiterated that the police department offers $5,000 for information on this or any other unsolved murder case in Charlotte. Police have not said whether they've yet identified any suspects in this case.

SC Voters Pick Between Pope And Norman In Congressional Runoff

Voters in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District head to the polls Tuesday for a runoff between Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman.

The two Republicans are vying for the party's nomination to fill the seat left empty by Rep. Mick Mulvaney, who now serves as White House budget director.

Pope is backed by business groups with mainstream appeal, while Norman is supported by hard-right groups. The winner of Tuesday's runoff will face Democrat Archie Parnell in the general election on June 20.

NC Governor Vows Executive Order To Expand LGBT Protections

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he'll act on his own to improve protections for the state's LGBT residents after compromising with Republicans on a partial repeal of a state law limiting anti-discrimination rights.

Cooper said Tuesday he will do it soon by issuing an executive order. His spokesmen did not respond to when asked to explain the governor's plans.

Cooper's order would cover the state agencies he controls, but legislators also could override him. Cooper's comment in Washington, D.C., come after rights advocates denounced him for compromising with Republicans on repealing House Bill 2 and replacing it with a law that bans local governments from passing new anti-discrimination protections for the next three years.

$1.9 Billion Public School Construction Borrowing Advances

The North Carolina House is pushing forward legislation that would allow voters to decide whether to borrow $1.9 billion for public school projects across the state.

A House education committee agreed Tuesday to advance a bill that supporters say would put money in schools in all 100 counties. The move is the first step needed to get the proposed bond bill on the 2018 ballot.

The funding would assist with the costs of building new schools as well as for renovations and additions, with an emphasis on helping poor and high growth districts.

State education officials say that schools have construction and renovation needs totaling $8 billion.