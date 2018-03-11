Man Charged With Sexual Battery Incidents in University City, CPCC

By Jessa O'Connor 2 hours ago

David Keith Kenney
Credit Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in connection with three sexual battery incidents that occurred in the University area Friday night. David Keith Kenney is currently in custody in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Kenney had already been arrested in connection with two sexual battery incidents that occurred Wednesday on the campus of Central Piedmont Community College.

The three most recent incidents occurred at locations on University City Boulevard, between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m Friday. In all of the incidents, callers reported that a male had groped a female before fleeing the scene, police said in a statement.

Police located Kenney on Friday night after a citizen reported a suspicious male in the University area. Police had already been searching the area in response to a reported sexual assault and three sexual battery calls. According to police, Kenney fled on foot from officers, but was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

CMPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

Top News
Sexual Assault
CMPD

