Man Charged With Murder Of His Roommate In West Charlotte

Police have charged a man for the murder of his roommate in a home west of uptown Charlotte Wednesday and charged two others for helping to conceal the crime.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement that Dwayne Bryan Evans, 28, has been charged with the murder of his roommate, 28-year-old Eric Spells. Spells' girlfriend called CMPD Wednesday to report that he had not shown up for work, and had been missing since an argument with Evans Tuesday evening.

CMPD said when they arrived at Spells' home, they found evidence indicating that a crime had occurred. On further investigation, detectives determined that Spells had been killed by Evans following an argument between the two men. CMPD said Evans then disposed of Spells’ body with the help of Jason Palmer, 31, and Shavonn Scott, 32.

Palmer and Scott have both been charged with accessory to murder after the fact. All three were located and apprehended in Concord.

Police still have yet to discover Spells’ body. Captain Chris Dozier said officers were searching for his body earlier today in York County.

“We were conducting a search at the side of the road," Dozier said. "Right now we are attempting to determine a more manageable site or area of search.”

The search for Spells' body is being conducted with the assistance of the FBI and the York County Sheriff’s office.

This is the city's 31st homicide of 2018.