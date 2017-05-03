Man Brings Knife Into School; DMV Offices Close; Protests In Greensboro

A man accused of bringing a knife into a west Charlotte charter school was arrested and taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Media outlets report CMPD officers were called to Bruns Academy in reference to a suspicious person who entered the school with a knife around 8 a.m.

The man reportedly ran off but was caught shortly thereafter. His identity has not been released. School officials say students and staff were placed on lockdown for 90 minutes before the school resumed normal activities.

DMV Offices Temporarily Closed Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says more than a dozen DMV offices in the region temporarily shut down Wednesday due to an internet network outage.

The NCDOT tells the Charlotte Observer that crews are working to repair a major fiber optic cable that was cut sometime Tuesday, and that it may not be until late Wednesday afternoon before service is restored.

The affected offices stretch from the Charlotte area to the Triad. Locally, driver license offices are closed in Concord and Mooresville. License plate offices are closed in Albemarle, Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, and Indian Trial.

Pope, Norman, and Parnell Advance In SC Primary Election

Republicans Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman will face each other in a May 16 primary runoff for the vacant seat in South Carolina's 5th congressional district.

The winner will face Democrat Archie Parnell, a former Goldman Sachs tax advisor, who won his party's nomination for the seat outright in Tuesday's primary.

The special election for the seat formally held by Republican Mick Mulvaney will be held on June 20. Mulvaney resigned earlier this year to become the White House budget director.

Former Charlotte Mayor Nominated To NC Utilities Panel

Gov. Roy Cooper has nominated a former mayor of Charlotte to an eight-year term on the state Utilities Commission. If confirmed by the General Assembly, Dan Clodfelter will serve on the panel regulating electric, water, and telecommunications services and rates.

Clodfelter is a veteran Democratic state senator and was appointed to replace Mayor Patrick Cannon in 2014 after his resignation. Cannon later went to prison in a public corruption scandal. Clodfelter ran in the 2015 Democratic mayoral primary, but lost to current Mayor Jennifer Roberts in a runoff.

8 Arrested After City Council Protest In Greensboro

Eight people have been arrested after a protest at a Greensboro city council meeting Tuesday night. The protesters reportedly took over the council chambers - singing, chanting, and sitting in the council members' chairs for nearly 30 minutes before the building was evacuated and closed.

The protesters were escorted out and then arrested for blocking traffic on a street. Council members recessed the meeting.

The activists were urging the council to intervene in a pending court case involving an altercation between a minor and a police officer, urging council members to watch the officer's body camera video.

UNC Basketball Title Team Gets Feted By Cooper, Legislature

The men's basketball team at UNC Chapel Hill was in Raleigh on Wednesday to receive honors by the General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper for its national championship win last month.

The House and Senate scheduled a joint session Wednesday morning to honor players, Coach Roy Williams, and staff for the Tar Heels' 71-65 victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA title game. The team was expected to visit Cooper -- a UNC alumnus -- at the Executive Mansion before the session.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.