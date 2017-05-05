Loretta Lynn Suffers Stroke, Expects Full Recovery

Country music icon Loretta Lynn suffered a stroke Thursday night and is recovering in a Nashville hospital.

A post on Lynn's Facebook page said that she fell ill at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., but that she expects to make a full recovery.

Lynn, who still performs live in concert at the age of 85, announced that she has postponed all tour dates. The tour was intended to support her forthcoming album, Wouldn't It Be Great, which is scheduled to be released August 18.

