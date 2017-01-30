Related Program: 
Charlotte Talks on WFAE

Local Reaction To President Trump's Refugee Ban / Is This Thing On? Gadgets Are All Ears

By Chris Miller 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Charlotte Talks on WFAE

Iranian-born Elham Rabiei (left) and Lebanese Ossama Tfeily protested. Both are U.S. citizens and know people affected by Trump's order.
Credit David Boraks / WFAE

Monday, January 30, 2017

First, local reaction to President Trump's temporary ban on refugees. Then, digital assistants are becoming more numerous and are taking on new tasks. But that requires them to listen to our every word.  What are they doing with what they’re hearing?  Should we be concerned?  

Part One: Local Reaction To President Trump's Refugee Ban

Over the weekend demonstrators gathered at major airports around the country to protest against President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning citizens of seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S. On Saturday, six were arrested at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. And on Sunday, more than 100 demonstrators gathered near the entrance of the airport. We'll talk with WFAE reporters who were there and hear reaction from around the state about the President's temporary ban on refugees.

Guests

David Boraks - Reporter for WFAE

Nick de la Canal - Reporter for WFAE

Rep. Alma Adams - Represents North Carolina's 12th Congressional District, she joined the protests in Charlotte

 

Credit Amazon

Part Two: Is This Thing On? Gadgets Are All Ears

Virtual assistants, such as Amazon Echo and Google Home, are starting to become house fixtures, especially after millions of the smart devices showed up under the Christmas tree. Many more are forecast to be sold in the coming year, which some say is going to be "the year of voice."

The surge of digital helpers comes as smartphones and other gadgets seem to becoming smarter about our activities. Have you ever been in a store and have an ad for the store pop up on your phone's Facebook feed?

Should we be concerned? How much are those virtual assistants hearing, and what happens with the information they gather? Is there such a thing as privacy when Alexa and Cortana are all ears?

GUESTS

Tim Moynihan, staff writer, WIRED

Michelle De Mooy, director, Center for Democracy and Technology's Privacy and Data Project

Tags: 
News Desk

Related Content

For 2nd Day, Protesters Near Airport Oppose Refugee Ban

By 12 hours ago
Bouchra Idlibi of Charlotte brought her children. She said she's a Syrian-Muslim-American.
David Boraks / WFAE

Protests continued Sunday in Charlotte and other parts of the state against President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning citizens of seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S. One of Mecklenburg County's two U.S. representatives joined in, while the other says he supports the president.

Refugee Families In North Carolina Feeling Impact Of Trump Order

By 9 hours ago

Advocates for refugees in North Carolina are expressing strong disapproval of  President Trump's executive order that temporarily bars many immigrants from entering the U.S.   "I find it to be an exceptionally unfortunate decision," said Marsha Hirsch, executive director of Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency in Charlotte. 

Hirsch added that the resettlement program has been in use for decades, with bipartisan support.  She says the program was intended to "remove people from peril" and give them a chance to rebuild their lives in the U.S.

Dispatches Of Discontent: Protesters Of Immigration Ban Take To The Streets

By 19 hours ago

Updated at 6:55 p.m. ET

They began Saturday as a series of pop-up demonstrations outside several major airports. But by Sunday, the protests against President Trump's temporary immigration freeze had leapt from those airports to squares and plazas in cities across the U.S.

Outside the White House, in Boston's Copley Square and Battery Park in New York City, immigrant advocacy groups have organized protests to register their discontent with the executive order Trump signed Friday.

6 Arrested At CLT Airport As Police And Protesters Clash

By Jan 29, 2017
Nick de la Canal / WFAE

A protest broke out at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Saturday night in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The gathering began around 9 p.m. and reached its peak about an hour later, when roughly 60 protesters swarmed the airport's baggage claim clutching homemade signs and chanting, "No hate. No fear. Immigrants are welcome here." Police kept a close perimeter.