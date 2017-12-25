Listen, Lead, Inspire: Powerful CLT Voices from 2017

By WFAE News 6 minutes ago

Public radio is nothing without you: the public. As we wind down from 2017, let's listen back to the powerful voices from our community that remained with us long after the broadcast ended.

Credit Nick de la Canal / WFAE

Women's Marchers - Women's March On Charlotte Draws Tens Of Thousands To Uptown, Exceeding Expectations

“The montage of voices here saying why they are marching (and especially the giggling young girl at the end of the montage) sums up 2017 for me.” – Jenn Lang

Credit The Charlotte Observer / Jeff Siner

Braxton Winston - Scott Shooting Ignited Braxton Winston's Activisim, Campaign

"Braxton Winston began the year as an activist who had participated in protests after the police killing of Keith Lamont Scott. On Election Day in November, he added the title of city councilor at large. Before the vote, he talked with me about why he decided to run for office." – David Boraks

Credit Sarah Delia / WFAE

Azucena Zamorano - Partner Of Rueben Galindo Reflects On Police Shooting, Family’s Pain

“Rueben Galindo’s partner reflects on his death and what life is like now. This interview took place in her home where the shooting happened and where she still lives with her family.” – Sarah Delia

Credit GWENDOLYN GLENN / WFAE

Zianna Oliphant - Zianna Oliphant And Speech On Race And Police Shootings That Moved the Nation

“When Zianna was nine years old, she gave a powerful speech before city council, following the riots that occurred after the police officer was found not guilty for shooting Keith Lamont Scott. Her tearful plea for justice for people of color reverberated around the world. In this story, I talked to her a year after that speech to see how the publicity had changed her and if she felt the city had changed for the better in the past year.” – Gwendolyn Glenn

Credit Sarah Delia / WFAE

Mayada Idlibi - Mayada Idlibi: My Hope Is With The American People

“Immigration was in the spotlight in 2017 – both nationally and in the Charlotte. region. WFAE’s reporting added significantly to the coverage of this ongoing issue, bringing local voices and stories into the conversation. In late February, Sarah Delia spoke with Mayada Idlibi, who emigrated from Syria in the 1980s. Today she works with refugees who’ve been placed in Charlotte. Idlibi recalled her own journey to America, and discussed her current work with refugees settling into the community.” – Mark Rumsey 

Credit Courtesy Bonita Graham

One Year After His Death, Justin Carr's Aunt Sees Little Change in Charlotte

"In all of the chaos surrounding the shooting of Keith Scott, there was another man killed: 26-year-old Justin Carr. It was important to hear why he went down there to protest and how his family is remembering him, and Sarah Delia helped make that story heard." – Alex Olgrin

Credit Lisa Worf / WFAE

Charlotte School of Law Students - Charlotte School Of Law Graduation Focuses On Students' Grit

“Charlotte School of Law students learned how to advocate for themselves, even if they didn’t end up with a degree. They found themselves with no good options after the U.S. Department of Education yanked the school’s federal loan money for low bar passage rates and admitting too many unqualified students. I talked to several students and former students during those months who were too embarrassed to come forward. They wanted only to distance themselves from the school. Still, some made it through and they succeeded, in spite of Charlotte School of Law. You can hear the pride and the fight in their voices here and get a glimpse of the resourcefulness that helped pull them through.” – Lisa Worf

Credit Marshall Terry / WFAE

J.R. Adduci - Hollywood, Here Comes 'Bobby'

“Bobby from the Morris Jenkins commercials was a well-known character in local TV, one who inspired affection and ridicule (and parody).   I really liked this interview because we got to meet the actor J.R. Adduci, who not surprisingly, is nothing like the character he played.  Nor did he ever think Bobby would have such an impact on viewers.” – Marshall Terry

Credit Tom Bullock / WFAE

Charlotte Bullock - Seeing The Eclipse Through Just The Right Pair Of Eyes

“We can say we gain wisdom, knowledge and experience as we age. And all that is true. But it comes at a cost. We can lose sight of the magic in a particular moment. Unless we are lucky enough to have someone to guide us back to the land of wow.” – Tom Bullock

As we cap off 2017, WFAE's producers and programs share their most memorable moments of the year. Find each of our Best of 2017 posts at http://wfae.org/term/2017-favorites.

Tags: 
Top News
2017 Favorites

Related Content

Your Favorite Audio Stories Of 2017 On NPR One

By Dec 20, 2017

At NPR, we know there's a difference between the news that you listen to, and the stories you love.

This year, there was a lot of news that grabbed your attention: several major hurricanes; a new president in office who is ripping up the conventions of Washington; and terrorist attacks both at home and abroad. But we also reported on stories that help us understand how to make our lives better and what makes us human beings tick. The former types of stories we feel we need to know about, the latter we enjoy knowing about.

NPR's Favorite TV Shows Of 2017

By Dec 14, 2017

Before we begin, a note: See how the adjective up there in that headline is "favorite," not "best?" That's intentional.

The 100 Best Songs Of 2017

By editor Dec 13, 2017

The best songs we heard this year reflected a deep sense of collective need. For safety, for respect, for self-definition. For money or sex or revolution. Maybe we just hear what we crave, but on huge hits and semi-obscure album cuts alike, it seemed that musicians in 2017 were facing down eternity or the possibility of annihilation. Both Sylvan Esso and Jason Isbell linked love with death. Kendrick Lamar gave us his most tender song yet, as well as his harshest condemnation. Ibeyi and Kesha gave us righteous anger and forgiveness. Sharon Jones faced the end.

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017

By editor Dec 12, 2017

Consensus wasn't easy in 2017. Maybe that's because the news this year kept us on edge, our eyes and ears pointed in many directions. Maybe it's due to the growth of streaming as the dominant listening platform, one whose rules have not yet fully been written. Whatever the cause, with the exception of our No. 1 album, it felt like there were few pieces of music this year that captured our attention instantly and simultaneously. Instead, we spent our year tracking down new sounds that gave voice to our struggles and breakthroughs, our search for joy and our need for release.