Listen: Cayetana, The Mezingers, Restorations On ACLU Covers Comp

Members of the Philly punk scene and from across the country have come together for Don't Stop Now, a compilation of covers that benefits the American Civil Liberties Union. It was released today via Bandcamp, with this note:



This compilation is an expression of love, anger, hope and protest on inauguration day. Let it serve as a reminder that the fight for justice is not over, that the celebration of diversity is essential to progress, that we must work together for what is fair and good. Can't stop. Won't Stop. Don't stop now. All proceeds from this compilation benefit the American Civil Liberties Union, an organization that defends individual freedoms in the face of government abuse, including speech and religion, a woman's right to choose, the right to due process, and citizens rights to privacy. Each dollar donated will help protect the people of the United States, especially those most vulnerable, from the reckless authority of a Trump presidency.



The very-stacked compilation features Laura Stevenson covering Townes Van Zandt, Brittany Corrigan fronting The Sidekicks with a vicious version of Rage Against The Machine's "Revolver," a pair of Restorations-related projects covering Conor Oberst's "Land Locked Blues" and Nirvana's "Something In The Way," members of Cayetana covering PUP and The Mountain Goats and The Menzingers taking on Jason Isbell's "24 Frames." You can see the track list and listen to the album below.

