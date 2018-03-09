Lisa Feldman Barrett: Can We Really Tell How Other People Are Feeling?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Decoding Our Emotions.

About Lisa Feldman Barrett's TED Talk

Identifying basic emotions in others — like fear, sadness or anger — seems instinctive, but psychologist Lisa Feldman Barrett says we're doing more guesswork than we think.

About Lisa Feldman Barrett

Lisa Feldman Barrett is Professor of Psychology at Northeastern University, with appointments at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. She has studied emotion in the brain for over 25 years, and her most recent book is called How Emotions Are Made: The Secret Life Of The Brain.

