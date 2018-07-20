Lebron James Attends Son's Basketball Tournament In Charlotte

The "King" visited the Queen City on Thursday. Basketball star Lebron James made an appearance at the Charlotte Convention Center to watch his son play in a youth basketball tournament.

13-year-old Lebron James Jr., known as "Bronny", is playing in the United States Basketball Association youth tournament being held in Charlotte this week. The event features top youth talent from around the United States and wraps up Saturday.

Lebron James showed up to the event to cheer his son on and offered coaching tips during timeouts. James Jr's team, the Ohio-based North Coast Blue Chips, cruised to a 57-point win by beating the Conneticut Select 89-32. The Blue chips are 3-0 in the tournament so far.