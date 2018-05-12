At Least 1 Dead In Apparent Terrorism Attack In Paris

Updated at 10:03 p.m. ET

In what is being investigated as a terrorism incident, a man wielding a knife attacked five people, killing at least one and injuring four others, two seriously.

NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports that the assailant was shot dead by police. The attack occurred in central Paris, near the Opera Garnier.

The Paris prosecutor says that the attacker yelled "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."

France has been on high alert over the last three years because of a string of terrorist attacks that have been commissioned or inspired by the Islamic State.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb praised the work of police and is urging people to be careful about spreading fake news, tweeting: "Please do not share misinformation. Please only share information coming from a trusted source."

President Emmanuel Macron also commended police who "neutralized the terrorist" on Twitter, and expressed his condolences for the victims. France will not cede to the "enemies of freedom," he tweeted.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, The Associated Press reports:



The Islamic State group's Aamaq news agency said in a statement early Sunday that the assailant carried out the attack in response to the group's calls for supporters to target members of the U.S.-led military coalition squeezing the extremists out of Iraq and Syria. The Aamaq statement did not provide evidence for its claim or details on the assailant's identity.



NPR's Emma Bowman contributed to this report

