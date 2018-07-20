At Least 8 Dead, Others Missing After Tour Boat Sinks In Missouri Lake

At least 8 people are reported dead after an amphibious tourist boat capsized and sank during a severe squall in a lake in southern Missouri. Authorities said a search was ongoing for possibly more than a dozen other missing passengers.

Several people who were rescued from the scene at Table Lake near Branson have been hospitalized, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said, according to Branson Tri Lake News.

He said some of the passengers aboard the duck boat were children.

Cox Branson hospital said in a statement that seven victims were being treated there, according to The Springfield News-Leader.

A spokeswoman for CoxHealth, Kaitlyn McConnell, said the patients were a mix of adults and children.

The News-Leader reports, "Recovery efforts continued after dark, with some passengers still unaccounted for. A dive team from Western Taney County was in the water and a team from the Missouri State Highway Patrol was on the way, as well."

On its Facebook page, the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District referred to the scene as a "mass casualty incident."

Rader said he believed the capsize was storm-related. The incident reportedly occurred at around 7 p.m. local time.

Tri Lake News reports, "According to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a heavy storm reached Stone and Taney counties at 6:30 p.m. and reached Table Rock Dam at about 7 p.m. The incident occurred near Table Rock Dam, close to Stone County's border with Taney County. The service had predicted wind gusts of 60-70 mph, but a meteorologist could not immediately confirm how strong the winds had gotten."

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

