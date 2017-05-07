LCD Soundsystem Brought Its New Songs To 'Saturday Night Live'

LCD Soundsystem's two new singles, "Call The Police" and "American Dream," got the live treatment on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

For those who haven't heard the new singles yet, both are relatively low-key entries in a catalog renowned for euphoric party-starters. As such, James Murphy wore a suit jacket and crooned far more than he yelped. There was little to no sweat on display, and the songs felt right on SNL's well-lit, confined space.

The star of the show was the band's electronic producer Gavin Russom, who danced liked no one was watching in the background while wearing an Octavia E. Butler T-shirt.

Saturday Night Live's choice curation continues May 13 with a live performance by HAIM.

