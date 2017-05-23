Last-Minute Revisions Made To Student Assignment Plan

Revisions proposed for some of the most controversial parts of the student assignment plan

Some controversial parts of the proposed student assignment plan for Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools are being revised in preparation for a board vote on it Wednesday night.

The pairing of Sedgefield and Dilworth elementary schools has evoked a lot of criticism from Dilworth parents. The plan would still call for the schools to merge with K-2 grades at Sedgefield and third through fifth at Dilworth. Change would come at the middle school level.

Initially, under the plan these students were assigned to Sedgefield Middle, a struggling school where slightly over half of the students would be low income. Now the plan calls for changing the boundaries for Sedgefield Middle and Alexander Graham Middle School. Alexander Graham has a high income student body and it’s where Dilworth students now go.

Board member Eric Davis says the change “sets Sedgefield up in a better position for success and we wouldn’t have one school that’s predominately high income families and another school that’s predominately low, they would have similar student demographics.”

About half of students at each school would be high income and about a third would be low income.

“The challenge is with creating a plan for success at Sedgefield Middle that involves more families and is much more disruptive but on the whole appears to result in a better plan,” Davis said.

In other revisions, CMS Superintendent Ann Clark proposes extending Morehead STEM K-8 magnet program to all students if the board approves pairing Morehead with Nathaniel Alexander. The grade levels at each would be determined by the superintendent. Initially, the plan called for Morehead's STEM program to be broken up, which many parents opposed. The board is still expected to vote on it Wednesday night.