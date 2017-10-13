Lake Norman Chamber Opposes CMS School Bonds

The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce joins Huntersville and Cornelius town commissions in opposing the nearly $1 billion dollar bond package for Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools.

A statement issued by the chamber last night said its board isn’t satisfied with the way CMS officials decided which schools were overcrowded and where new schools would be built or expanded. Two weeks ago, chamber President Bill Russell said many board members felt CMS officials didn’t take into consideration the unprecedented growth the region is experiencing. The bond package, which goes before voters in November, includes funds for 17 new school and 12 renovation and expansion school projects. Nine projects are slated for North Mecklenburg, including five new schools.