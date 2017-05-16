Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reflects On A Life-Altering Friendship

By editor 32 minutes ago
  • WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the 100th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on May 3, 2014 in Washington, DC.
    WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the 100th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on May 3, 2014 in Washington, DC.
    Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his 50-year relationship with his coach John Wooden, how he shaped his life and career. A conversation about friendship and personal tragedy, the importance of mentoring young athletes, and confronting racism in sports.

Guests

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Basketball Hall of Famer; author, “Coach Wooden And Me”

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

For more, see http://the1a.org/shows/2017-05-16/kareem-abdul-jabbar-reflects-on-a-life-altering-friendship

Copyright 2017 WAMU-FM. To see more, visit WAMU-FM.