NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his 50-year relationship with his coach John Wooden, how he shaped his life and career. A conversation about friendship and personal tragedy, the importance of mentoring young athletes, and confronting racism in sports.



Guests

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Basketball Hall of Famer; author, “Coach Wooden And Me”

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

For more, see http://the1a.org/shows/2017-05-16/kareem-abdul-jabbar-reflects-on-a-life-altering-friendship

