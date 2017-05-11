Jury Awards Former Arson Investigator $1.5 Million Over Termination

    Charlotte Observer

Jurors found that the City of Charlotte retaliated against Crystal Eschert by terminating her because she raised concerns to a city council member about the conditions of a new city office building. 

They awarded her $1.5 million. The city maintains it was over a Facebook post, officials considered discriminatory and inflammatory. Ten days after Michael Brown was shot in Ferguson, Eschert posted on her private Facebook page:

So tired it's a racial thing. If you are a thug and worthless to society, it's not race – you're just a waste no matter what religion, race or sex you are.  

Eschert was an arson investigator. The city terminated her in September 2014. 

Crystal Eschert
Charlotte Fire Department
News Desk

Firing Of Charlotte City Employee Over Facebook Post Highlights First Amendment Debate

By Dec 18, 2014
dbking / Flickr/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

A City of Charlotte fire investigator is out of a job because of a Facebook post in the aftermath of the Ferguson, Missouri riots. It’s the first time a Charlotte city employee has been fired over a posting on social media. An attorney for the investigator says the city overreached.

So what are the First Amendment rights of public employees?


Report Finds Fear Of Retaliation And Distrust At Fire Department

By Apr 29, 2015
City of Charlotte

Last fall, Crystal Eschert became the first city employee officially fired for violating the city’s social media policy. Eschert was working as an arson investigator at the time. She believes she was fired for being a whistleblower.

Tuesday, city officials released an independent review of the incident they say proves there was no retaliation against Eschert.

But the findings of the 60-page report are nowhere near that clear cut. It’s an indictment of a culture of fear and intimidation at the Charlotte Fire Department. And raises questions about whether she was fired for cause.

Carlee Says Fire Department Chief Must Fix 'Culture Of Fear'

By May 1, 2015
charmeck.org

Earlier this week the city of Charlotte released what’s known as the Van Laningham report. It takes its name from the outside lawyer who investigated the firing of Crystal Eschert, an arson investigator who was officially terminated for what the city saw as an insensitive Facebook post in the aftermath of the Fergusson, Missouri riots.

Eschert says the real reason she was fired was retaliation for alerting a member of the Charlotte City Council to what Eschert saw as shoddy renovations at a Charlotte Fire Department building.

It also raises questions about how the city handled the firing of Eschert. WFAE’s Tom Bullock sat down with Charlotte City Manager, Ron Carlee, to ask about the report and what comes next.  