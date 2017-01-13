Judge To Order Smith Shooting Video Released Under New Law

By WFAE 1 hour ago
  • Still from Officer Michael Bell's body camera video
    Still from Officer Michael Bell's body camera video, released previously.
    CMPD

A judge has agreed to allow the public release of body and dash cam footage from the fatal CMPD shooting of Rodney Smith last June. It appears this would be the first police video released under a new state law that requires a court order to make such footage public. 

The order came after a legal request by WFAE. A judge denied WFAE's previous request in November because the district attorney hadn't weighed in on whether to charge officers Garret Tryon and Michael Bell. 

CMPD attorney Mark Newbold supported this petition, since the DA in December completed its review of the officers' actions.

"We feel that some of the misinformation that goes on about police shootings can be cleared up by people who want to look at the video and look at the detailed report that the district attorney has put out," Newbold said.

WFAE's Lisa Worf argued in court yesterday that the public interest to see the video is even greater because it's the evidence the DA relied on not to charge the officers.

The attorneys of the two officers opposed it, saying the video could inflame people and make them targets. 

Superior Court Judge Jesse Caldwell says he'll sign the order late next week.  

RELATED LINKS

Jan. 13, 2017, Charlotte Observer, "Judge orders release of video in fatal Charlotte police shooting"

Tags: 
Rodney Smith
CMPD
CMPD Police Shooting
News Desk

Related Content

Why Judge Denied WFAE Request for Police Video; CMPD Signals Shift In Approach

By Nov 17, 2016
WFAE

A thumb drive with CMPD video of a deadly officer-involved shooting from June sits under seal in the Mecklenburg County courthouse. A judge ruled last week that under a new law, WFAE failed to show a "compelling public interest" to release it. But the decision wasn't an all-out shutdown and CMPD now says going forward it may be the one to push for release of body and dash cam videos. 

Two CMPD Officers Cleared In June Shooting

By Dec 13, 2016
CMPD

Two CMPD officers who shot and killed an 18-year-old man in June will not face criminal prosecution. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney says officers Michael Bell and Garret Tryon were justified in using deadly force against Rodney Smith. Part of the evidence that helped prosecutors come to that decision was video from one of the officers body camera. 

So What Does It Take To Get Police Shooting Video Under New Law? We're Trying To Find Out

By Nov 7, 2016

A new state law on police video got a lot of attention after the shooting of Keith Scott in September. The law passed in June means police departments can no longer choose to handover body and dash cam footage to the public, but neither can they just ignore requests. As of October 1st, North Carolina requires a court order to release police video. WFAE's Lisa Worf went in search of one to understand what it now takes to get this footage.

Two schools of thought on HB972

Allen McNeill is one of the bill's chief sponsors. 

WFAE Goes To Court To Argue For The Release Of Police Shooting Video

By Nov 10, 2016
On the left, five lawyers opposing WFAE's petition for police video. On the right, WFAE's Lisa Worf and Greg Collard.
NC Courts

A judge could rule Thursday whether to release CMPD video of an officer-involved shooting in June. That case was filed by WFAE last week. It's the first petition of its kind in Mecklenburg County since a new state law went into effect October 1. The law requires a court order to release body and dash cam video.

Family Of Police Shooting Victim Wants Video Released

By Nov 17, 2016
Lisa Worf / WFAE

Over the last two weeks, we've reported on what it takes to get CMPD to release police shooting video under a new state law. A judge heard from several parties before denying the request to release footage. WFAE which made the request, CMPD, the Mecklenburg District Attorney's office, and the lawyers of the police officers all argued in court. But we haven't heard yet from the family. We sat down with the grandmother of Rodney Rodriguez Smith.  