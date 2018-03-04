Johnson & Wales Wins National Title In Women's Basketball

The women’s basketball team for Charlotte’s Johnson & Wales University ended the season Saturday with a 14-game win streak. And Saturday’s victory was the biggest of them all: It defeated Central Maine Community College, 75-64, to win the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division II national title.

It’s the first national championship in any sport for Johnson & Wales.

The Wildcats were led by Chase Muhammad with 24 points. She also had four steals, three assists and two blocked shots, according to a school press release. Ineesha Hankerson scored 16 points and was named the tournament’s most valuable player.