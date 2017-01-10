Huntersville Town Manager Resigns Unexpectedly

The longtime town manager in Huntersville resigned unexpectedly Monday night. Greg Ferguson had been Huntersville's manager for 10 years, and a town employee since 2000.

Ferguson's resignation came after a specially-called closed session of the Huntersville Town Board. No reason was given for his departure, which was effective immediately.

In a statement, Ferguson said: "I look forward to some downtime with family before deciding what new challenge to pursue.”

Assistant Town Manager Gerry Vincent will be acting town manager while the board searches for a replacement.

Vincent has been assistant town manager since 2007, the year Ferguson became town manager. "I've worked for him almost 10 years," Vincent said Tuesday. "He's a great leader, and he's been a really great friend of mine. I wish him well."

The town manager is hired by the elected board of commissioners, which sets policy. Ferguson ran town operations at a time when Huntersville grew from about 27,000 residents to more than 55,000.

Huntersville Town Hall also grew during that time, both in size and capabilities. Town officials pointed out Tuesday that when Ferguson started, the town had no bond rating. Today, it is AAA, the highest rating. The town has spent more than $45 million in recent years on town buildings and other infrastructure, financed with bonds voters approved in 2012.

Mayor John Aneralla said in a statement: “Greg has been a key part of the Town’s growth and economic successes for the last 16 years. We thank him for his service and dedication, and wish him and his family the best.”

Ferguson's resignation comes 14 months after voters threw out the former mayor and two longtime incumbent town commissioners.

Aneralla campaigned against the NCDOT's plan for toll lanes on I-77 and other policies supported by previous boards. He also has led the town's withdrawal from regional groups, like the Lake Norman Transportation Commission.