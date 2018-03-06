How A Budding Astronomer Found Her Universe In 'A Wrinkle In Time'

Before A Wrinkle In Time was a star-studded, big-budget Disney film, it was a beloved science fiction book for young readers, especially young girls interested in science. Astronomer Emily Levesque was one of them.

"When I first read it when I was 8, it immediately made a huge impression on me," Levesque says. "It was a wonderful, sci-fi fantasy adventure story, and starred these young children who were learning all sorts of wild things about physics and astronomy and the universe."

When Madeleine L'Engle first published the book in 1962, there were few science fiction books for young people, and none that starred a testy, oddball preteen like Meg Murray. She's the daughter of scientists; she wears braces and glasses and is decidedly unladylike, prone to bouts of rage and self-pity.

"It was really wonderful to read a book where the hero was this girl who doesn't fit in," Levesque says. "Reading it as a kid who was the science geek in the classroom, and was the girl with the glasses who was interested in things her classmates weren't, it was a really excellent character to have as an archetype in literature."

Levesque says it wasn't the book alone that made her decide to become an astronomer (by age 8, she says, she'd already decided that). But it did make a profound impression on her.

Even now, as a professor of astronomy at the University of Washington who studies stars, she still thinks about images and ideas in the novel.

For instance, the book describes a tesseract — the "wrinkle in time" of the title — that draws together distant points in the fabric of the universe. Even after all her training as an astronomer, the tesseract is still her favorite explanation of how wormholes might work.

"We do think that this sort of thing can happen," Levesque says. "The basic idea does hold."

She loves how A Wrinkle In Time didn't talk down to its young audience. "It's dealing with some really advanced concepts," she says. "As an introduction to young readers to physics and some of the incredible aspects of astrophysics that you can explore, I think it's excellent."

Levesque often thinks back to an exchange in the book when Meg's mother tells her that just because we don't understand something, it doesn't mean that an explanation doesn't exist.

"And that's a tenet of any scientist," she says. "We may not understand something now, but the answer is probably out there."

Emily Levesque was interviewed by Nadine Epstein, the editor-in-chief of Moment Magazine, for an upcoming podcast about the books that inspired us as young people called The Deep, produced by Laura Kwerel.



Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The star-studded big-budget Disney film "A Wrinkle In Time" comes to theaters this week. As a book, the story of 13-year-old Meg Murry traveling through the fifth dimension has inspired young readers for generations. Now we're going to hear from one of those readers, a woman who discovered the book years ago when she was 8.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODINGTON BEAR'S "GENTLE MARIMBAS")

EMILY LEVESQUE: It was really wonderful to read a book where the hero was this girl who doesn't fit in. She has glasses. She gets made fun of at school. She's interested in things that her classmates aren't interested in or don't understand. And reading it as a kid who was the science geek in the classroom and was the girl with the glasses who was interested in things her classmates weren't, it was a really excellent character to have as an archetype in literature.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODINGTON BEAR'S "GENTLE MARIMBAS")

LEVESQUE: My name is Emily Levesque. I'm an astronomy professor at the University of Washington. So I very literally study stars much more massive than our sun. These are the stars that explode as a supernova and die and form something like a black hole, these sort of objects that really stretch our understanding of how space and time work.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODINGTON BEAR'S "GENTLE MARIMBAS")

LEVESQUE: The part of the book that I go back and reread is actually some of the sci-fi. It's parts like when they first arrive on Camazotz. Being on this alien planet where there are all these people who are essentially part of a hive mind - that felt different and that felt like such an exploration of a new part of the universe that I remember just being really enthralled by it.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODINGTON BEAR'S "GENTLE MARIMBAS")

LEVESQUE: There's an exchange near the beginning of the book when Meg and her mother talking. And her mother says, just because we don't understand doesn't mean that the explanation doesn't exist. And I think that's - I mean, that's one of the tenets of any scientist of we may not understand something now, but the answer is probably out there. It's just a nice little nugget of explanation for how we sort of explore the world and try to learn new things.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODINGTON BEAR'S "GENTLE MARIMBAS")

SHAPIRO: That's astronomer Emily Levesque talking about "A Wrinkle In Time." She was interviewed by Nadine Epstein, the editor-in-chief of Moment Magazine, for an upcoming podcast about books that inspired us as young people called The Deep.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODINGTON BEAR'S "GENTLE MARIMBAS") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.