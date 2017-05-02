Hear Frankie Cosmos Cover Kero Kero Bonito's Electro-Pop Gem 'Fish Bowl'

Kero Kero Bonito's Bonito Generation was not only the cheeriest pop record of 2016 but also one of the year's best. Spend 10 minutes with the trio's hyper-caffeinated, but no less thoughtful electro-pop and your day is automatically brighter.

Every week in May, the U.K. band will release a remix of its music done by other artists, starting today with Frankie Cosmos. Frontperson Greta Kline's straightforward indie-pop songs are similarly short, sweet and a little bit sad, and her band's take on the song "Fish Bowl" is more of a charming cover than a remix. They lean on the "oh oh" chorus while dialing-in a watery keyboard melody and even tackle a section sung in Japanese.

"Kero Kero Bonito is one of exceedingly few bands that all four of us in Frankie Cosmos love and admire with an equal fervor," the band writes on Kero Kero Bonito's Soundcloud page. "And, to be honest, we wanted to cover 'Fish Bowl' even before they asked us to be a part of this project. One of the absolute best parts of doing what we do is forming friendships with like-minded artists around the world, and occasionally getting the opportunity to collaborate with them. We had a blast arranging and recording this song."

