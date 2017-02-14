Gov. Cooper Submits Proposal To Repeal HB2; Mayor Roberts 'Concerned' With ICE Arrests

Governor Roy Cooper introduced legislation Tuesday that would not only repeal House Bill 2 in its entirety, but would enact stricter penalties for certain crimes committed in public bathrooms, and require local governments to give at least 30 days notice before voting on new non-discrimination ordinances.

At a morning press conference, Cooper said he was confident the compromise would pass, and that it would satisfy major sports leagues like the NCAA, ACC, and the NBA that previously moved championship games out of North Carolina in response to HB2.

"It will address the concerns of those who worry about bathroom safety, security, and privacy, as well as those who have concerns about hastily passed local anti-discrimination ordinances," Cooper said at a morning press conference, "And this proposal will begin to repair the damage to North Carolina's reputation."

In response, Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger released a statement saying it was the first he'd heard of the "so-called" compromise, and that if Cooper had a list of members willing to support his proposal, "he should make it public now."

"This proposal does nothing to address the basic privacy concerns of women and young girls who do not feel comfortable using the bathroom, undressing and showering in the presence of men," Berger said, "Gov. Cooper continues to dodge the question, but North Carolinians deserve to know his position on the key HB2 issue: does he believe men should be able to go into women's bathrooms and shower facilities?"

This story will be updated as it develops.

Mayor Roberts "Concerned" With ICE Arrests in Charlotte

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts is expressing concern over rising levels of panic among immigrants who fear ICE agents are ramping up deportation efforts in the area.

At Monday night's city council meeting, Roberts said she believes the city is less safe when immigrants are afraid to report crimes or testify as witnesses to crimes. She also said she urges ICE officials to provide timely and accurate information to CMPD.

"I believe that no one should be deported for merely having a broken tail light," Roberts said, "I encourage our city to continue to celebrate, support, protect, and defend our immigrant communities and their families."

The ICE regional office in Atlanta says 84 arrests were made in North Carolina and 19 in South Carolina from Monday to Friday last week. According to ICE, the majority of people arrested were already facing deportation orders, had been deported and re-entered the U.S. illegally, or were "at-large criminal aliens."

The arrests included a Mexican citizen arrested in the Charlotte area who previously was convicted on three counts of indecent liberties with a child. He also had been deported and returned illegally, ICE said.