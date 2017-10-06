Galindo Shooting Video Set For Public Release This Afternoon

CMPD is scheduled to release video this afternoon that shows Rueben Galindo being shot and killed by a police officer.

Galindo had called 911 the evening of September 6th, and alerted police he had a gun with no bullets. There has been confusion over the events that led to his death.

Two petitions were filed requesting the release of the police video which includes body camera footage. The first was from local activist Robert Dawkins with the group Action NC. The second was filed several days later by Doug Miller, an editor for the Charlotte Observer.

(Judicial order to release shooting video)

CMPD released the footage to the petitioners this morning. Outside of police headquarters, Dawkins described what he thought he saw on one of videos.

"I’m hoping that when the media gets to put this out people hear from the family, that they are able to draw a conclusion," Dawkins said. "The only thing I can say is from looking at it, it’s concerning to me. But I hope there is time for people to look at it and draw an opinion and not just go off the fact that I’m looking and it and saying, ‘To me his hands is up.’ Our whole job is for transparency so the public can make their opinion."

The court order gives Dawkins and the Charlotte Observer access to the footage three hours before it will be made public by CMPD around 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.