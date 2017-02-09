Friday News Roundup: Refugee Ban, HB2, Charlotte School of Law, Race For Mayor Takes Shape

Friday, February 10, 2017

North Carolina fights President Trump's immigrant and refugee ban. The clock is ticking on more sports losses tied to House Bill 2. Charlotte School of Law plans to stay open for at least two more years. Mike Collins and a panel of reporters discuss the week's news.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein added his name to a growing list of Democratic attorneys general opposing President Trump's executive action on immigrants and refugees, which has been tied up in court. Stein, who was sworn-in last month, signed an amicus brief in support of a federal lawsuit filed by Washington and Minnesota. The president's order, Stein said, is "un-American and unlawful."

Charlotte's city attorney looked to keep the city out of the president's line of fire as he goes after "sanctuary cities." The president wants to punish local governments that refuse to enforce federal immigration law, but City Attorney Bob Hagemann "doesn't see how" Charlotte could be seen as not complying with the feds.

A three-judge panel temporarily halted a confirmation hearing for one of Governor Roy Cooper’s cabinet nominees, the latest chapter in the power struggle between the Democratic executive mansion and Republican legislature. Despite the court order, lawmakers went ahead with the confirmation hearing - sans the nominee.

HB2 surfaced again with a warning the Tar Heel state could be frozen out of NCAA championships for the next six years because of the controversial law. There were also fresh HB2 repeal bills filed in the state House, and a renewed call from Gov. Cooper for a repeal.

North Carolina’s Republican U.S. Senators voted to confirm Betsy DeVos as education secretary, bringing cheers from North Carolina’s charter school community.

Charlotte School of Law laid out a plan to stay open for at least another two years, while the school’s alumni called for the ouster of the school’s leadership.

Mike Collins and the reporters roundtable discuss those and other stories from the week's news.

