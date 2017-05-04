Friday News Roundup: Proposed City Budget; Anti- Toll Road Forces Lose Appeal; Student Assignment

Charlotte’s City manager proposes spending increases but no increase in property tax. Toll road opponents lose in court. CMS works on explaining their new assignment plan. And Duke Energy holds their annual meeting online but real protestors show up anyway. Host Mike Collins and the Roundup Reporters cover those stories and more on the Friday News Roundup.

On this edition of the local news roundup, Charlotte’s city manager has released the proposed budget for next year, with no increase in property taxes, but a 5.3% increase in spending. We’ll delve into some of the details of the budget proposal and its prospects for passage by the council.

The anti-toll group Widen I-77 lost its appeal in a lawsuit to halt the I-77 construction from Charlotte to Mooresville. We’ll talk about the ruling and whether this is the end of the road for those opposed to the completion of the project.

CMS officials are busy in the wake of last week’s release of the new Student Assignment proposal. Several public meetings have already taken place in an effort to explain the details of the plan and to address concerns that the plans don’t do enough to break up concentrations of poverty in the system.

And Duke Energy held its annual shareholder meeting online this Thursday, but that didn't stop protesters from gathering in Uptown. We’ll talk about the meeting and the demonstrations.

The Roundup Reporters join host Mike Collins for these and other local stories from the week on Charlotte Talks.

Guests:

Tom Bullock, WFAE Reporter.

Glenn Burkins, editor and publisher of Qcitymetro.com.

Erik Spanberg, senior staff writer at the Charlotte Business Journal.

Ann Doss Helms, Reporter for The Charlotte Observer.