Friday News Roundup: No Day In Court For NC Voter ID Law; Local Lawmakers React To Trump

May 19, 2017

On this week's Friday News Roundup: The Supreme Court declines to hear North Carolina’s Voter ID appeal. The CMS Board considers assignment plan changes. Local lawmakers react to President Trump’s sharing of classified intelligence information with the Russians and Governor Cooper announces LGBT protections. Host Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters will discuss.

On this edition of the local news roundup, the Supreme Court announced on Monday that it would not consider North Carolina’s Voter ID law appeal, which made opponents of the controversial law cheer. However, Republican lawmakers say they’re not throwing in the towel and may be planning new legislation for voter ID legislation. We’ll learn what lawmakers and experts have been saying about the announcement.

The CMS Board met this week to talk about potential revisions to the student assignment proposal that is expected to be voted on next week. No major revisions have been announced thus far, but board members weighed in with their thoughts on parts of the plan. We’ll hear what those were and talk about the likelihood that any major revisions will happen before next Wednesday’s vote on the proposal.

The aftermath of FBI Director James Comey’s firing at the hands of President Donald Trump have sparked a reaction in several officials from our area, including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, in the form of an invitation to Comey to appear before the Judiciary Committee to “tell his side of the story”, and from other officials, like North Carolina Senator Richard Burr. Graham also made headlines this week for his comments about President Trump sharing confidential information with Russian officials. We’ll talk about what Graham, Burr and others are saying.

And Governor Roy Cooper said that he’ll be announcing an executive order addressing protections for the LGBT community. Those stories and much more with Mike Collins and the roundup reporters, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Ann Doss Helms, Reporter for The Charlotte Observer.

Tom Bullock, WFAE Reporter.

Glenn Burkins, editor and publisher of Qcitymetro.com.

Shawn Flynn, Managing Editor of Spectrum News Charlotte.