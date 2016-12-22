Friday News Roundup: HB2 drama in Charlotte and the State Legislature; Charlotte School of Law

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

Charlotte and Raleigh go at it again over HB2. Governor McCrory signs a bill diminishing his successor’s power. Charlotte School of Law faces yet another crisis. Those stories and more with Mike Collins and the roundup panel, on this week's local news roundup.

It's the local news roundup. Mike Collins and the roundup journalists will talk about the ugly cat and mouse game played this week between Charlotte and Raleigh over the repeal of HB2. The impasse over the repeal of HB2 is broken only to hit another impasse, one that looks to both sides like a double-cross.

Charlotte School of Law faces another crisis as the federal government cuts off tuition aid for students.

Governor McCrory signs a bill taking power away from his successor, current Attorney General Roy Cooper.

And City Council unanimously approves subpoena power for the Police Review Board in its Keith Scott shooting investigation.

Our roundtable of reporters talks about that and more on Charlotte Talks.

Guests: