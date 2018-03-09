Friday News Roundup - Domestic

It’s been a stormy week for the White House.

The president’s tough talk tough on trade has not gone down well with many in his own party, including his own economic adviser, Gary Cohn. Meanwhile, a former aide’s stance on subpoenas became prime time entertainment.

In West Virginia, teachers and students went back to school.

And across the country, the opioid crisis is getting worse — deaths have risen by nearly a third and the drugs are spreading in cities.

GUESTS

Juana Summers, Editor, CNN Politics; @jmsummers

Eliana Johnson, White House reporter, Politico; @elianayjohnson

Abby Livingston, Washington bureau chief, The Texas Tribune; @TexasTribAbby

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

