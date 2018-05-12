Fresh Air Weekend: Singer-Songwriter Tracey Thorn; Chef Lidia Bastianich

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'A Distinctive Voice': Tracey Thorn Goes On 'Record': The Everything but the Girl singer stepped away from performing two decades ago in order to start a family. Now, she sings about the different stages of women's lives on her latest solo album, Record.

'Barracoon' Offers A Vivid, First-Hand Account Of Slavery In America: In 1927, author Zora Neale Hurston interviewed Cudjo Lewis, the last known living person who could recount the experience of being taken captive in Africa and transported on a slave ship to America.

How 'Peasant Food' Helped Chef Lidia Bastianich Achieve Her 'American Dream': Bastianich grew up eating farm-to-table meals with her Italian family. After they fled Europe as refugees and emigrated to America, she drew on those childhood meals in opening her first restaurant.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

'A Distinctive Voice': Tracey Thorn Goes On 'Record'

'Barracoon' Offers A Vivid, First-Hand Account Of Slavery In America

How 'Peasant Food' Helped Chef Lidia Bastianich Achieve Her 'American Dream'

