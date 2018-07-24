Fire Department Responds To Flooded Business in Northeast Charlotte

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a business in northeast Charlotte that has flooded and helped the occupants escape.

The fire department says it was assisting people at a business in the 100 block of Atando Avenue after flooding prevented the occupants from evacuating. The fire department appeared to be conducting a rescue operation caught on camera by WSOC-TV.

The flooding comes after storms dumped nearly six inches of rain over Charlotte since 7 a.m. Monday. The National Weather Service is attributing the heavy rain to an upper-level low pressure system stretching from the eastern Carolinas to New York.

More rain is forecast Tuesday evening, with a chance of continuing showers Wednesday morning. A flash flood watch was issued for much of the Charlotte region through midnight Tuesday.