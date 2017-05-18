FBI: 83 United Blood Nation Gang Members Arrested

Following an early morning roundup by the FBI and state and local law enforcement, 83 alleged members of the "United Blood Nation" gang are facing federal charges.

The defendants are accused of committing crimes including murders, armed robbery, passing bad checks, and using fake credit cards.

The indictment says most of those incidents occurred in Charlotte, Shelby, and Gastonia. About a dozen of those arrested today are charged with at least one count of murder.

Lamonte Kentrell Lloyd who also goes by "Murda Mo" and Tyquan Ramont Powell also known as "Savage" are accused of killing Jimmy Ray Daniels and Cheeontah Howard early last year.

The indictment mentions four other murders:

Shamon Goins "Rugui" is accused of killing Devon Clement in May 2010.

Johnathan Wray "Snoop Yungin" is accused of killing Alejandro Chris Odoms November 27, 2015.

Five of those arrested are accused of killing Malik Brown July 26, 2016.

Drickey Dashon Huskey "Drizzy" is accused of killing Donnell Murray August 7, 2016.

Multiple media outlets report the FBI and local law enforcement conducted a sweeping raid of suspected gang members in the early hours of Thursday morning. The crackdown was part of a larger effort taking place in several states on the east coast today.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says members of the "United Blood Nation" are often identified by the wearing of red articles of clothing or signature tattoos. Those include the letters "M.O.B." which stand for "Member of Bloods," a five-pointed star representing the five "points of knowledge" in the gang, three circular brands or burn marks formed into a triangle, or tattoos that symbolize a particular hood.

Most recently, the "United Blood Nation" generated headlines when two suspected members pleaded guilty to killing a Lake Wylie couple in their home in October 2014. The two men, Jamell "Murda Mel" Cureton and Malcolm "Bloody Silent" Hartley, were sentenced to life in federal prison without parole.

INDICTMENT

Read the 163-page indictment made public Thursday. (PDF)