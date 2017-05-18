FBI: 83 United Blood Nation Gang Members Arrested

By & 2 hours ago
  • U.S. attorney for western North Carolina, Jill Westmoreland Rose, speaks to reporters Thursday
    U.S. attorney for western North Carolina, Jill Westmoreland Rose, speaks to reporters Thursday
    Nick de la Canal / WFAE-FM

Following an early morning roundup by the FBI and state and local law enforcement, 83 alleged members of the "United Blood Nation" gang are facing federal charges.

Federal courthouse in Charlotte
Credit www.ncwd.uscourts.gov

The defendants are accused of committing crimes including murders, armed robbery, passing bad checks, and using fake credit cards.

The indictment says most of those incidents occurred in Charlotte, Shelby, and Gastonia. About a dozen of those arrested today are charged with at least one count of murder.

Lamonte Kentrell Lloyd who also goes by "Murda Mo" and Tyquan Ramont Powell also known as "Savage" are accused of killing Jimmy Ray Daniels and Cheeontah Howard early last year.

The indictment mentions four other murders:

  • Shamon Goins "Rugui" is accused of killing Devon Clement in May 2010.
  • Johnathan Wray "Snoop Yungin" is accused of killing Alejandro Chris Odoms November 27, 2015.
  • Five of those arrested are accused of killing Malik Brown July 26, 2016.
  • Drickey Dashon Huskey "Drizzy" is accused of killing Donnell Murray August 7, 2016. 

Multiple media outlets report the FBI and local law enforcement conducted a sweeping raid of suspected gang members in the early hours of Thursday morning. The crackdown was part of a larger effort taking place in several states on the east coast today.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says members of the "United Blood Nation" are often identified by the wearing of red articles of clothing or signature tattoos. Those include the letters "M.O.B." which stand for "Member of Bloods," a five-pointed star representing the five "points of knowledge" in the gang, three circular brands or burn marks formed into a triangle, or tattoos that symbolize a particular hood.

Most recently, the "United Blood Nation" generated headlines when two suspected members pleaded guilty to killing a Lake Wylie couple in their home in October 2014. The two men, Jamell "Murda Mel" Cureton and Malcolm "Bloody Silent" Hartley, were sentenced to life in federal prison without parole.

INDICTMENT

Read the 163-page indictment made public Thursday. (PDF)

Tags: 
United Blood Nation
Gangs
U.S. Attorney's Office
News Desk

Related Content

FBI: Gang Members Murdered Lake Wylie Couple To Prevent Testimony

By Apr 22, 2015
Jeff Siner / Charlotte Observer

A federal grand jury Wednesday indicted alleged gang members on racketeering and murder charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says six members of the United Blood Nation gang played a role in the murder of Lake Wylie couple in October to prevent the husband from testifying against gang members in a robbery case.

The indictment names 12 people as members of the United Blood Nation gang. All are charged with racketeering, and six are charged in the murder of Doug and Debbie London.

Retrial Planned For Alleged Gang Member Accused In SC Councilman's Death

By Apr 25, 2016
Gwendolyn Glenn

Prosecutors are preparing to retry the case involving an alleged gang member, accused of fatally shooting a Chester, SC, city councilman in 2014. A deadlocked jury led the judge to declare the case a mistrial this past weekend.

Gang Member On Trial For Chester Councilman's Murder

By Apr 20, 2016
Gwendolyn Glenn

The murder trial is underway of an alleged gang member, accused of fatally shooting a city councilman in Chester, South Carolina. The shooting put a spotlight on Chester as a small town with a large gang problem.