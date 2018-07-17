FAQ City: The Rivalry Between Charlotte And Raleigh

By 4 minutes ago

How is the relationship between Charlotte and Raleigh? Are we good? Charlotte is North Carolina's largest city, while Raleigh is the state capitol. Seems like tensions between the two have been simmering on and off for decades.

The local press tends to keep the feud going, be it in newspaper columns or talk show tirades. For example, a Raleigh News and Observer columnist once described Charlotte as a "high rise truck stop just west of Monroe ... a souless sprawl of over-priced suburbs filled with people who pretend to like Charlotte, but who'd really rather be going to prom with her big sister, that slatternly Atlanta."

A Charlotte Observer columnist later fired back by calling Raleigh a suburb of Cary, where, simply, there's nothing to do save for "driving out to a cow pasture on the edge of town to watch professional Canadians skate around with curbed sticks and beat each other up."

And then there's the ongoing power struggle between Charlotte city leaders and lawmakers in the Raleigh statehouse. Look no further than when Raleigh tried to wrestle control of the Charlotte airport or override the Charlotte city council with House Bill 2, a.k.a the "Bathroom Bill."

All this has WFAE listener Daniel De Graaf wondering, what started the feud anyway?  

Charlotte historian Jim Williams.
Credit Nick de la Canal/ WFAE

On this episode of FAQ City, we talk to local historian Jim Williams, who says the sour relationship dates back to at least the 1840s, when Charlotte wanted a railroad that Raleigh kept failing to deliver. And later, we travel to the state capitol to find out what the every day people of Raleigh think about Charlotte, and it's ... nicer than we expected?

Special thanks to local historian Jim Williams, and to John Hood of the John William Pope Foundation for sharing their insights.

And if you're hungry for more Raleigh-bashing, check out Fox 46's full seven-minute tirade against the state capitol, apparently in response to a resident of Raleigh who made a "Raleigh > Charlotte" t-shirt. Not sure if it makes us look better or worse.

John Hood
Credit Nick de la Canal/ WFAE

If you have a question about Charlotte you'd like us to investigate, let us know! Submit your question in the box below, and we may be in touch.

Also, be sure to subscribe and rate/review the podcast on Apple PodcastsNPR One, and Google Play, and wherever else you listen to podcasts.

_

Tags: 
FAQ City
Top News
Raleigh
Charlotte
Charlotte History
Jim Williams
John Hood

Related Content

FAQ City: Who Is That Gold Man Statue And Why Is He Missing?

By Jul 3, 2018
Public Library of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County

For decades, a four-foot gold statue has stood at the intersection of Queens and Providence Road, his right index finger extended. Sometimes he's dressed up for sporting events or weddings at the Methodist church next door. Last September, he disappeared from the intersection, leaving only a few patches of monkey grass where his pedestal stood.

FAQ City: Where The Heck Are All The Cankerworms?

By Jun 19, 2018
City of Concord. NC

Does it seem like something's missing around Charlotte? Something small, green, or brown? Listener Hope Nicholls thinks so. She wrote in to FAQ City wondering about what seemed to be a total absence of cankerworms this spring.

FAQ City: Why Did CMPD Destroy 1,000 Sexual Assault Kits?

By Jun 5, 2018
Nick de la Canal / WFAE

On this week's FAQ City, listener Margaret Peeples has lingering questions about a 2016 report in The Charlotte Observer that found between 2000 and 2016, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had destroyed more than 1,000 sexual assault kits.

FAQ City: Where Are Charlotte's Revolutionary War-Era Buildings?

By May 22, 2018
Nick de la Canal / WFAE

Today on FAQ City, listener Mark Doherty is curious about Charlotte's Revolutionary War history, specifically, where is it?