Fanatics Owner Emerges As Latest Bidder For Panthers

By Jessa O'Connor 2 hours ago
  • Michael Tomsic

Michael Rubin has emerged as the latest candidate to purchase the Carolina Panthers, sources told the Charlotte Observer

Rubin, 45, is the owner of Fanatics, an online sports merchandise retailer. He is also a minority owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.  

According to Forbes, Rubin’s net worth is $3 billion and the Panthers are valued at around $2.3 billion. Sources told the Observer that Rubin would not have the ability to purchase the franchise on his own and would likely bring on a partner for any potential bid. 

Rubin’s potential bid joins those of a number of other viable candidates who have emerged since Panthers owner Jerry Richardson put the franchise up for sale this year. Richardson announced his intent to sell in December, the same day allegations against him of sexual harassment in the workplace and directing a racial slur at an employee became public.   

According to ESPN, Rubin is a “serious bidder” and would enter the running with a formal bid due in a couple of weeks. 

Other potential bidders include hedge fund billionaire David Tepper and debt-collection firm CEO Ben Navarro. 

If Rubin is successful in purchasing the Panthers, he would be the second-youngest owner in the league, ESPN said. 

Carolina Panthers

