Ex-World Cup Final Referee Talks About This Critical Role Ahead Of Croatia Vs. France

There have been tears, tantrums, some vaudeville quality acting and plenty of surprises. But it's all coming to an end. Yes, the end of this year's World Cup is upon us. On Sunday, France and Croatia face off for the championship.

We're not going to try to predict the result — that would be crazy. Instead, we thought we would take a minute to reflect on the people who will be critical to game's proceedings, and we can safely predict will be blamed, no matter who wins the title. We're talking about the referees.

We were wondering what it takes to referee a World Cup final, so we reached out to English former professional football referee Howard Webb. He refereed the 2010 World Cup final between the Netherlands and Spain. That same year, he also officiated the UEFA Championships – becoming the first referee to accomplish this feat.

After more than a decade as Premier League referee and officiating for FIFA from 2005 to 2014, Webb is now general manager for the Professional Referee Organization, which manages leagues in the United States and Canada. He spoke with NPR's Michel Martin about his experience on the field in one of the world's most exciting sports and his thoughts on this year's competition.

On being referee in the 2010 World Cup final, which is famous (or infamous) for being dirty and if it's true that the game was worst two hours of his life

It was the hardest two hours, I was sure. Yeah, it was among the most difficult games of all time and for that to happen in the final when maybe a billion people are watching kind of puts you in a difficult spot as the referee, and you know, you get to do a job you have to apply the laws of the game fearlessly and fairly. But equally, you know you don't want to overreact, you don't want to spoil the game. You don't want to react to it and create more difficulties and it's a tricky balance to strike and it ended up with me showing 14 yellow cards in the game, which is more than any other game — I refereed over 500 professional games. But yeah, that was the hardest and that number of cards would certainly reflect that.

On how his background as a police officer was helpful in resolving any conflict during the game and if language was a barrier in communicating with the non-English speaking players

Those two points are connected quite heavily; one in terms of your police training and the other about language. ... You don't have a truncheon that you can use on the field but you learn to use really strong body language. As a police officer, you learn to stay calm. You learn to take on information for observation, you learn to be decisive make a decision based on your knowledge of the laws of the land. Or, in my case, the laws. ... of the game and you do need to speak sometimes to players.

If we do speak to players from different countries, generally, English will be the default language and I used to find as well you know, sometimes the less that I said the more impactful it was. You know, if you could look at a player a certain way to tell that you weren't really impressed by what he'd just done that spoke volumes more than words. ... Being quite imposing physically, that also helped, I think in gaining — I guess the respect of the players and their cooperation.

On how he feels about the English team's World Cup performance and about this year's final

Pretty devastated. ... It is the hope that kills you, you know. We didn't expect to get to the stage we got to, to the semi-final but you know, the Croatian team they deserved it. You know, I wish both them and France well for the final. But more so, I obviously wish the referee team a smooth successful journey on what will be the biggest night of their life. I wish it was but if the referees do well, I'll be a happy man.

NPR's Maquita Peters produced this story for the Web.



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

OK, if I say eighth grade, what comes to mind - Drama? awkwardness? Please let me think about anything but that? A new film out this week dares you to walk those halls once again, but this time in the age of Instagram. The film is called "Eighth Grade," and it tells the story of Kayla, a shy 13-year-old girl in the last weeks of eighth grade navigating the turbulent waters of pool parties, school dances, awkward romantic advances and underappreciated video blog. And, unlike previous generations, she has to do all of this in a sea of social media.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "EIGHTH GRADE")

ELSIE FISHER: (As Kayla) Hey, guys. It's Kayla, back with another video. So the topic of today's video is being yourself. Being yourself can be hard, and it's, like, aren't I always being myself? And, yeah, for sure. But being yourself is, like, not changing yourself to impress someone else.

MARTIN: The film was written and directed by comedian Bo Burnham. And, like the film's protagonist, Burnam spent some of his teen years posting to YouTube.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BO BURNHAM: (Singing) 'Cause I'm Bo, yo. I'm the greatest rapper ever, and whether you - whether - whether you think you're better or not - you're better, you're not - don't need a sweater - I'm hot. If I can't think of another rhyme, then I ought to think of one.

MARTIN: But, unlike Kayla, Burnham's comedy videos went viral and launched his career as a stand-up comedian. Now, 10 years and many millions of views later, Burnham has made his directorial debut with "Eighth Grade." The film is already generating a lot of buzz and some excellent reviews. And so we're really glad that Bo Burnham is with us now from our studios at NPR West in Culver City, Calif., to tell us more.

Bo Burnham, congratulations. Thanks so much for talking with us.

BURNHAM: Thanks for having me. I appreciate it.

MARTIN: So let me just get this out of the way for people who are wondering. You are a grown man now. You're...

BURNHAM: I am, yes. I am growing - but, yes, 27.

MARTIN: Growing, 27, got your driver's license and...

BURNHAM: Yes.

MARTIN: ...All of that good stuff. So what made you decide to tell a story through the eyes of a 13-year-old girl for your first feature?

BURNHAM: You know, I was just really setting out to try to tell a story about what I was feeling at the time, which is I was feeling anxious, and I feel like it was linked to the Internet somehow. And, you know, I wanted to talk about what it felt like to be alive right now. And, to me, that felt confusing and weird and strange and anxious and unsure. And so I realized that I was describing "Eighth Grade" at a certain point.

So I went online to watch a bunch of videos of young people talking about themselves. And the boys tended to talk about videogames, and the girls tended to talk about their souls. So it was, like, OK. I think it's probably (laughter) going to be about a girl. And I also wanted to make a movie about this age that didn't feel nostalgic and wasn't a memory. I like nostalgic movies, but I wanted this to be visceral and present. And it being a girl sort of forced me to not be able to project my own experience on this. This isn't a story about my younger self.

MARTIN: Well, I confess that I have an in-house focus group. I have two people in my house who just finished eighth grade...

(LAUGHTER)

MARTIN: And one of them is a girl. And I...

BURNHAM: In-house focus group - I like that.

MARTIN: And I took her to see the film - the screening. And I asked her if it rang true. Like, there was a particular moment when the principal was dabbing, you know, trying to be cool. And I said, gee, that seems kind of corny. And she said, but so very accurate (laughter).

BURNHAM: Yeah. Yeah. The corny is intentional. There's - the cringe is meant to - yeah. We're trying to honestly portray kids and then honestly portray how adults have no idea what kids are going through (laughter).

MARTIN: Let me just play this scene from the film where Kayla is shadowing a group of older high school kids at the mall. She's hanging with them, both studying them and wanting very much to be a part of them, which is also something that very - rings very true at that age. And I just want to play a clip from where the older kids are talking about the differences even in their age group from what they saw when they were in eighth grade. Let me just play that. Here it is.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "EIGHTH GRADE")

DANIEL ZOLGHADRI: (As Riley) She's a different generation than us. She's...

EMILY ROBINSON: (As Olivia) She's not a different generation.

ZOLGHADRI: (As Riley) Yeah, she is.

ROBINSON: (As Olivia) She's four years younger than us. I mean...

ZOLGHADRI: (As Riley) OK. But people who were, like, four years older than us felt like [expletive] 50 years old.

ROBINSON: (As Olivia) That's, like, blatantly not true.

ZOLGHADRI: (As Riley) Your sister?

ROBINSON: (As Olivia) My sister just sucks.

ZOLGHADRI: (As Riley) OK. But, like, on top of that, she didn't have Twitter in middle school, and we did. That made us different.

ROBINSON: (As Olivia) Kayla, you're not different than us.

ZOLGHADRI: (As Riley) Well, yeah - when did you get Snapchat, what grade?

FISHER: (As Kayla) Fifth grade.

ZOLGHADRI: (As Riley) Fifth grade?

IMANI LEWIS: (As Aniyah) Jesus.

ZOLGHADRI: (As Riley) What?

MARTIN: OK, tell me about that scene.

BURNHAM: I had felt a disconnect from people - you know, I had felt as close to people 10 years older than me as I did to people three years younger than me because I realized that, like, these once-in-a-generation sort of social innovations were happening every six to eight months. So it was, like, you know, if generations were defined by, I don't know, a Walkman, and then, like, vinyl, now these new, radical changes were happening every, you know, eight, 12 months. And so my thought was, maybe they still are happening once a generation, and the generations (laughter) are - gaps are just shrinking.

When I was on social media, it was, like, MySpace, which was, like, OK, post a profile picture of yourself, and list some of your interests, and list your friends. And now it's Instagram, Twitter. What do you look like? What are you thinking? What do you look like? What are you thinking? Those are really baser, deeper, stranger questions. And the way kids interface with it, I think, changes the way they feel about the world and themselves. So I'm just interested in that. I don't think these things are decorative and trends. I think that - I think they'll reach much deeper than that.

MARTIN: What is motivating your interest in this? I mean, because, on the one hand - I'll just be honest. Looking at this as a parent, I'm thinking, OK. What do I do? What do I do about this? Like, what do I do about this? And I don't think that's your motivation. But I don't feel like your motivation is simply let me just record and document this. I feel like, as an artist, you're pointing us in a certain direction of concern. Does that fair to - is that...

BURNHAM: Yeah, well...

MARTIN: Is that fair? So what would that be?

BURNHAM: I think - so - well, I think I want to subjectively document it, which is different than, like, objectively documenting it like a, you know, anthropologist or anything. I think I'm trying to describe honestly what it feels like for me. And that's the truth. I'm doing this on behalf of really myself.

I mean, I felt like the Internet wasn't being represented correctly. There's so much commentary on the Internet. There's so much commentary about the Internet. And, for me, we're just not at a place where we've even gathered the information to have those conversations, so I just kind of wanted to do some emotional inventory and say, this is what it feels like personally, on a personal level. So we can maybe have a conversation about the Internet that's a little more subtle than Russia, you know, or cyberbullying.

You know, because that's, like, how we talk about the Internet, and there's a much, much subtler conversation about, you know, how it makes us feel in our tummy, you know, and the weird choice we have at the end of the night between every piece of information in the history of the world on our phones and the back of our eyelids. That's a really intense, weird sort of thing to be swinging between.

MARTIN: And it's interesting, too, because your experience with the Internet is that it - you get the best of it and the worst of it in some ways. I mean, you got this marvelous exposure for something that just started out as kind of a fun personal project, and yet, it did kind of change your life, right?

BURNHAM: Yes. I mean, I wouldn't be here without it. And that's the thing about the Internet. It'd be so much easier to address if it was just bad. If it was just bad, we'd just tell the kids and everybody to get off their phones. But the truth is, it is - it just deepens every possible thing, the good and the bad. It's giving exposure to voices that would not be heard. It's giving visibility to people that wouldn't be heard. And it's setting the country on fire. We're connected more than ever, and we're lonelier, and we're numb, and we're stimulated. You know, we're self-expressing and we're self-objectifying. So it's all of the things, which is confusing to me and why I felt like I just wanted to explore it subjectively from emotional standpoint.

MARTIN: That's Bo Burnham. He's a comedian, screenwriter and director. His new film, "Eighth Grade," is in theaters now. He was kind enough to join us from our studios at NPR West in Culver City, Calif.

Bo Burnham, thanks so much for talking with us.

BURNHAM: Thank you, Michel. Appreciate it.