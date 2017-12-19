Ex-UNC Center For Civil Rights Attorneys Start Law Practice, Take Caseload With Them

Attorneys who previously worked for the UNC Center for Civil Rights have set up a separate law practice and have acquired the former caseload of the center, which is now prohibited from litigating cases. The Durham Herald-Sun reports that Mark Dorosin and Elizabeth Haddix have opened the Julius L. Chambers Center for Civil Rights. It’s named for the civil rights attorney and the first director of the UNC center, which was founded in 2001 to help the poor and disenfranchised.

A change in UNC system policy earlier this year banned the UNC Center for Civil Rights from pursuing litigation. Members of the UNC Board of Governors argued the center should not be able to sue other state entities and that litigation is outside the mission of a university.